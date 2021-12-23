Manager stops what he’s doing and comes over after hearing Mum’s comment in Costa.

After meeting with a Costa manager, a mother “who wasn’t in the best of spirits” relayed her experience.

It happened when she was waiting for her order to be served at the coffee shop chain’s Speke location.

The mother claimed to have two autistic children, who were not there at the time.

She stated, ” “While waiting for a coffee, I struck up a conversation with the area manager. He was tagging products in the shop and keeping an eye on the employees.

“I just stated that it’s a fantastic store; the workers are friendly, and both of my autistic children enjoy visiting there for a cake while their mother gets her coffee; and the staff are always willing to help us if we have any questions.

“He then came over with two cakes/biscuits for my kids and wished me a happy Christmas,” she said.

She went on to say: “I wasn’t short on cash, but I’d been to the doctor earlier in the day and wasn’t in the best of spirits, but this man’s good nature brightened me up, as did the kids when they saw their cakes.

“I then returned the favor to someone else yesterday.”

The woman made the comment on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page in response to a story about a good stranger giving a little boy money so he could have a treat at Aldi.

On Wednesday, December 22, Emma Gregory accompanied her son to Aldi on Smithdown Road to do some necessary shopping.

The mother only had £20 on her, and while standing in line to pay, her seven-year-old requested a packet of Veggie Straws crisps from the counter next to the cash register.

Emma told her young son that she wasn’t sure if she had enough money to pay for the crisps on top of the groceries, so he should wait and see what change they had.

The man in front of them in line then turned around and handed the child £10, saying, “Here you go, mate, get whatever you want out of that.”

Many individuals were moved by the man’s generosity and sent supportive words.

“Scousers, large hearts, can’t,” Maria Garrity wrote.

