Man admits stabbing woman in the neck in an attempt to murder her.

A man has confessed slashing a woman in the neck at a Southport residence in an effort to murder her.

Leslie Marshall is accused of attempting to murder Amanda Marshall on Virginia Street in town.

On June 25, at 9.30 a.m., police were called to the home after reports of a 48-year-old lady suffering knife wounds to her neck and chest.

Marshall had previously rejected the charge and was scheduled to stand trial in November, but he has now altered his plea to guilty.

The 48-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital after the event and was initially in critical condition.

Marshall, 50, was arraigned at Liverpool Crown Court and remanded in custody by Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary, QC, to await sentencing on October 29.

The case was postponed to allow for the completion of a psychiatric examination and the preparation of a pre-sentence report to determine whether the defendant poses a threat.

