Malware that depletes digital wallets and bank accounts has resurfaced on Google Play; remove these apps as soon as possible.

Owners of Android smartphones are being urged not to download a number of apps from the Google Play Store because they have been discovered to contain the awful Joker malware, which is capable of draining consumers’ digital wallets and bank accounts.

Tatyana Shishkova, an Android malware specialist at Kaspersky, revealed the names of the apps believed to be infected by the renowned Joker malware on Twitter. Google, the world’s largest search engine, has already deleted the apps from the Play Store.

Consumers who have downloaded and installed these apps on their Android devices should uninstall and delete them immediately.