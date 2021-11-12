Major Weapon Buffs And Nerfs In ‘Destiny 2’ Have Been Revealed.

Bungie, the creators of “Destiny 2,” has issued a massive information dump that covers the majority of the improvements coming in the big December update, “Witch Queen,” and beyond.

The impending modifications to weaponry and perks are perhaps the most interesting bits of news in this week’s TWAB. Players will notice an interesting shift in the meta next month, as a number of weapon archetypes will receive buffs, nerfs, and balancing modifications.

Because “Season of the Lost” is so long, having a midseason update was a good idea. Not only is it becoming more stagnant by the week, but many of the game’s most potent weapons are currently overshadowing practically every other option. Hopefully, the December update will give “Destiny 2” a breath of fresh air. For starters, in the upcoming patch, PvE damage values for pellet shotguns, bows, and linear fusion rifles will all be increased slightly, making each weapon type more enticing in activities other than the Crucible. Given how prevalent the weapon type is this season, seeing linear fusions get boosted is definitely an interesting option.

In the meanwhile, sidearms, fusion rifles, and caster frame swords are all getting minor updates. Sidearm and fusion rifles have been updated and are no longer considered projectile weapons. Meanwhile, thanks to a lower ammo cost, caster sword heavy attacks will be easier to spam.

Slug shotguns, on the other hand, will have their damage lowered by 20% in PvE.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming modifications for exotics:

Adrenaline Junkie will now function similarly to Swashbuckler, according to Bungie. Per weapon kill, the perk now grants one damage stack, while scoring a grenade last blow grants five stacks.

Pulse Monitor is receiving a makeover as well. The perk’s health threshold has been increased, so players won’t have to be as near to death for it to trigger.

Meanwhile, the amount of stacks required for Whirlwind Blade to attain maximum damage has been increased from five to ten. The Vorpal Weapon will also be rebalanced. The additional damage for heavy weapons will be reduced to 10%, while the bonus for primary weapons will be increased to 20%. Weapons that use special ammo are unaffected.

When the update is issued on December 7, the modifications will take effect.