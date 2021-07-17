Major Gameplay Updates for ‘King of Avalon’ in July

Throughout July, King of Avalon will be celebrating its fifth anniversary with new game modes, limited-time events, and graphics improvements.

What does it mean to be “King of Avalon”?

FunPlus released the free-to-play mobile title in July of 2016. It puts you in charge of monitoring your own piece of medieval England and fighting a magical invasion led by the terrible enchantress Morgana, and it’s drenched in Arthurian history.

When King Arthur is vanquished at the Battle of Camlann and rushed to the realm of Avalon for magical treatment, the game’s events begin. If you’re familiar with the Excalibur legend, you’re probably familiar with this famous island, which is claimed to be where the enchanted blade was made, according to folklore.

Morgana seeks to fill the power vacuum left by Arthur’s disappearance and presumed death. To that aim, she has sent legions of monsters over the countryside, robbing every village and castle she comes across. It is up to you, as one of the regional lords, to put an end to her evil conquest (with a little help from the knights of the round table, of course) before the land is engulfed in darkness.

As you can probably guess, this is a fairly standard fantasy plot about bringing the kingdom together and fending against an undead army, which you’ve probably seen a million times before. However, the fact that you may interact with well-known characters such as Merlin, Lancelot, and Sir Bedivere helps it stand out from the pack.

While the core premise is nothing to write home about, there are a few areas in which the game stands out from the crowd. For instance, there’s an intriguing PvEvP (Player vs Environment vs Player) mechanic in which you build alliances with other gamers all around the world for strategic advantages. In addition, you can raise a dragon to aid you in combat, thereby acting as a virtual pet in your pocket.

Is it possible to play ‘King of Avalon’ for free?

King of Avalon is ordinary “idle tap” stuff in terms of gameplay. Even if you don’t know it by that term, you’re definitely familiar with this type of mobile experience. This is a condensed version of the information.