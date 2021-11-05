Major Bugs And Exploits Have Been Fixed In ‘New World’ Patch 1.0.5.

After a difficult week, the latest patch for “New World” has been released, with the goal of addressing some of the game’s most serious flaws and exploits.

The new patch addressed a slew of issues and exploits that had been plaguing “New World” recently, and players should now be able to get a lot more enjoyment out of the game than before. The following are the most significant changes, repairs, and additions that players may anticipate to see after the update is applied.

Highlights of the Patch – Economy Improvements

The gold duplication exploit involving storage sheds and the trading post is the first and most critical repair introduced in this version. Players will no longer be able to defraud money through these routes, and the trade posts have reopened to the public. The gold duping exploit for territory boards is also included.

When it comes to making money, the developers are now working on a solution to the problem of chat spammers filling chat channels with coin-selling businesses. To tackle this, Amazon Games Studios has banned the vast majority of the reported accounts and imposed a slew of limitations to keep them from returning.

The new trading restriction regulation for players below level 10 and accounts that are less than 72 hours old is the most visible change in this regard. Furthermore, the amount of money earned through early-game quests has been reduced slightly, but the coin payout for later quests has been increased to compensate. Finally, trading post access will be restricted until the completion of a linked mission.

Repair kits, for example, will no longer require coins to use, which should help to balance the game’s economy.

Changes in Combat

The Orb of Protection talent on the Life Staff has been tweaked, especially in terms of how the projectile interacts with targets. When passing through targets, it will no longer cause tiny AoE effects; instead, it will only trigger on impact.

In the meantime, respec fees for attributes and weapon mastery points have been drastically decreased. Players will be able to switch up their builds without having to invest as much money or Azoth. Furthermore, players will no longer be able to equip two different weapon categories at the same time.

Finally, losing teams in Outpost Rush will now get fewer coin and Azoth awards, in order to encourage genuine competitiveness in the game style.

Refer to the rest of the fixes. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.