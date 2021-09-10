Magic, melee weapons, and millions of guns are all available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The first gameplay trailer for “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” was recently released, and “Borderlands” fans can expect more of the same gameplay with a fresh coat of paint that should be enough to revive the game’s tried-and-true formula.

The series “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” is a spin-off from the “Borderlands” series. The game is set in a tabletop fantasy RPG universe, akin to the “Assault on Dragon Keep” DLC for “Borderlands 2,” where the titular Tiny Tina hosts a traditional pen-and-paper TTRPG for players.

In terms of gameplay, “Wonderlands” keeps the same chaotic gunfights with weird opponents and tons of loot. The developers, on the other hand, chose to go a little deeper into the TTRPG fantasy by including magic, melee weapons, and theme-appropriate ranged weapons.

Players will be able to sling spells and swing melee weapons against a cast of fantasy-based adversaries, according to the clip.

The “Dragon Keep” DLC had magic as well, but the spells were largely used as alternatives to the player’s grenade. While Gearbox hasn’t said how magic would work in “Wonderlands,” it’ll be intriguing to see if they go with a spellcasting system or go the grenade way once more.

The normal assortment of fantasy swords, maces, and axes will be available as melee weapons. These will be real weapons that can be wielded, not just reskins of a character’s fast melee action. The player can be shown throwing a magic hammer that can be recalled to the user’s hand near the end of the trailer, akin to Marvel’s Thor or “God of War’s” Kratos.

“Wonderlands” is still very much a “Borderlands” game, despite the addition of magic and melee. Millions of gun types (including a new crossbow-like handgun) and wild, legendary weaponry will be available to players, defining how the game is played.

The trailer gives fans a sneak peek at what “Wonderlands” will be like, but aside from a few minutes of looting and shooting, no specifics about characters, ability trees, or other game features have been revealed.

On March 25, 2022, “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” will be released.