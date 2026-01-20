Macron Slams Trump’s Greenland Pursuit as Dangerous Colonialism

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s push to purchase Greenland, denouncing it as a “new colonial approach” that has no place in the modern world. The fiery response from Macron, made ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, frames the dispute as a battle for the respect of national sovereignty rather than a mere territorial transaction.

“To think one can buy a people, a culture, and a territory with tariffs is an insult to history,” Macron declared, adding a sharp critique of Trump’s approach. This statement follows Trump’s public mockery of Macron on social media, where the US president claimed “nobody wants him” and threatened punitive tariffs on French wine and champagne. The personal friction between the two leaders has spilled over into serious policy implications, challenging the unity of Western alliances.

The Battle for Sovereignty

Macron’s condemnation comes amid heightened tensions over Trump’s territorial ambitions. The US administration’s pursuit of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, sparked controversy when Trump suggested it could be bought as part of a deal. In response, Macron warned that yielding to such a demand would set a dangerous precedent for global politics, one that undermines the principle of sovereign rights.

One of the key flashpoints in the growing rift between the two leaders has been the US president’s proposed “Gaza Board of Peace,” an initiative that Macron rejected. Trump has linked geopolitical alignment to trade tariffs, including a threat to impose a 200% tariff on French wines, a move intended to pressure Macron into supporting US policy. Macron, however, remains firm, arguing that this tactic is an attempt to weaponize economic power against dissenting voices.

Echoes of Colonialism in Africa

Macron’s use of the term “colonial” resonates strongly in Africa, where it is seen as a reminder of the West’s history of territorial control. Critics argue that if the US can openly discuss buying a territory in 2026, it sets a dangerous precedent for weaker nations worldwide. Macron’s words reflect a broader concern about the return of a “might is right” philosophy, which could erode the sovereignty of developing countries.

By taking a stand against what he calls a colonial mindset, Macron is not only defending French interests but also signaling to other European leaders the importance of standing firm on issues of national sovereignty. As global powers navigate a complex geopolitical landscape, Macron’s leadership on this issue could influence the future of European unity and global diplomacy.