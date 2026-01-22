Machakos Faces Backlash Over Plan to Drain Historic Tala Dam for Bus Terminus

Plans by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s administration to drain the 90-year-old Tala Dam in Tala Township for a bus terminus have sparked intense opposition from local residents, raising concerns over the region’s fragile water security.

The Controversy Unfolds

For the residents of Tala, the battle is more than just about a new bus park—it’s a matter of survival. The historic Tala Dam, which has served as a crucial water source for decades, is under threat as the county government pushes ahead with plans to replace it with a modern matatu terminus. The proposal, led by the Kangundo-Tala Municipality, aims to repurpose the land occupied by the dam to decongest the town and revamp the transport system. However, local farmers and community leaders have voiced strong objections, warning that draining the dam will dry up the vital groundwater resources that sustain the township’s population.

“They call it development; we call it a death sentence,” said James Mwovi, Chairman of the Kwa Mating’i Farmers’ Cooperative, during a heated town hall. “This dam is the only reason our cattle survive when the rains fail, and we’ve seen that happen many times. Taking it away for a bus park is madness.”

The dam, which also recharges the shallow wells and boreholes vital to local agriculture, has long been a lifeline for the 40,000 residents of Tala. Its loss would threaten not only the community’s water supply but also its agricultural livelihoods in a semi-arid region that already struggles with drought.

The Official Rationale

Despite the growing opposition, Municipality Manager Justus Kiteng’u argues that the current bus park is overcrowded and located on private land, costing the county millions in lease fees. He insists that a new terminus will provide significant economic benefits, alleviate traffic congestion, and improve the town’s infrastructure. “It will spur economic growth,” Kiteng’u remarked, “and decongest the town for a smoother flow of people and goods.”

Hydrologists, however, warn that draining the Tala Dam will have severe environmental consequences, including a dramatic drop in the local water table, which would affect boreholes within a 5-kilometer radius. The dam also plays an essential role as a natural silt trap for the seasonal Mbagathi River tributaries, which would lead to further environmental degradation.

Over 800 residents and traders have already signed a petition calling for the project to be scrapped, threatening to block the Nairobi-Kangundo highway if the county proceeds with the excavation plans. Many are urging the government to rehabilitate the dam, which has suffered from years of neglect and siltation, rather than draining it.

The standoff is complicated by a history of unfulfilled promises from the county government. A stalled sewer system project, which has left raw sewage flowing into the dam, has fueled mistrust among residents. “If they can’t manage the sewage, how can they manage a complex drainage project?” questioned Mary Mutua, a local activist.

As the dispute continues to simmer, the people of Tala face a stark choice: preserve the dam and their fragile water security, or sacrifice it for a modernized bus terminus. The controversy is part of a broader debate across Kenya about the environmental cost of urbanization and the need to balance development with sustainable resource management.