Luis Diaz’s agent speaks out on the deal, and the release clause is confirmed.

For football enthusiasts, Luis Diaz is on his way to becoming a household name.

Following a successful Copa America with Colombia, the winger has ravaged defenses for Porto in Portugal’s top flight, as well as shining in the Champions League.

His productivity and panache have made him one of the most intriguing players to watch in international football in 2021, therefore it’s no surprise that rumors of a transfer to some of the game’s greatest clubs have surfaced.

Liverpool is one of those teams, and the 24-year-lively old’s style fits in perfectly with Jurgen Klopp’s front-foot football.

And when Porto visit Anfield for a Champions League clash tonight, the Reds will get a chance to watch the star in action (November 24).

Here are the most recent developments about Diaz’s future and the possibility of a move to Merseyside.

One of Michael Edwards’ best Liverpool transfer transactions has been duplicated.

Diaz’s agency believes that the interest displayed in him by clubs such as Liverpool is “natural” considering his level of play.

His agent, Carlos Van Strahalen, told Radio Renascenca (h/t Sport Witness) that Diaz is currently on a separate tier than other players in his domestic league.

He described the high-profile connections as “typical.” “That interest is reasonable if a player performs well, if he begins to stand out, if the majority of the Portuguese League deems him the best player, if he is the leading scorer and is making a high-level Champions League.” According to Jornal de Noticias, Diaz’s contract has a €80 million release clause, which means any potential suitors will have to spend a lot of money to get him in January.

Liverpool might benefit from a mid-season move because key forward options Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to international commitments.

Porto appear to be under little pressure to cash in on their prize asset on the cheap, with a large release clause in place on a contract that extends until 2024 at the Estadio Dragao.

