Love Island is a reality show that airs on Fans are perplexed by Liam’s grooming habits.

Liam Reardon, a Love Island competitor, startled viewers tonight when he performed an unusual grooming practice before his date with Millie Court.

When the pair received a text message reminding them to prepare for their final date, Liam became anxious.

“I need to shave my toes soon, they’re crazy hairy,” he added as he dashed outdoors.

Liam’s actions left Jake and Toby perplexed, but he dashed off to shave before his spectacular date.

Many viewers were also perplexed as to why Liam was shaving his toes.

“Liam…,” Jess said.

What do you intend to do with your toe that would necessitate shaving it?”

“Who shaves their toes?” remarked another. That’s the first time I’ve heard of it!”

“Who shaves their toes just before a date?” Courtney asked.

“Pahaha so they’re going on their final date and the first thing he thinks is “omg I need to shave my toes,” K12 explained.

“SHAVING HIS TOES???” James Moran said. WHAT.”

Liam went on his romantic date with Millie after shaving his toes, and the two talked about their future together.

“I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and truly discover someone and have feelings for them,” Millie said. “I think you’re exactly what I’m looking for. I really want things to work out. I can imagine us living together in the future.”

“I’ll relocate closer to you, and everything will work out,” Liam remarked.

“I have something I’d want to share with you. I fell in love with your smile when you first arrived at the Villa, and I adore watching you smile.

“Then I was smitten by your piercing blue eyes, which I could stare into all day. Then there’s your laugh; I could listen to you laugh all day; I adore everything I see, and when you know you know, I adore you.”

“I have certainly, definitely fallen in love with you,” Millie declared.