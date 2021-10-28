Louise Redknapp is rumored to be a contender for ITV’s I’m a Celebrity. After Jamie’s wedding, I need to get out of here.

Louise Redknapp is expected to join the cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! I need to get out of here.

Following a frenzy of wagers, the former Eternal singer has been dubbed the bookie’s favorite to enter the Welsh Castle this year.

Louise’s odds have been cut from 28/1 to 6/4 as fans speculate that she may eventually be cast in the popular ITV show.

“Louise has always been high on I’m a Celebrity’s wanted list, and the odds are tumbling,” a BestofBets.com spokeswoman stated.

“She mentioned joining the line-up a few years back, but nothing came of it.”

Louise Redknapp has been in the news recently after admitting she was “shocked” when her ex-husband Jamie married Frida Andersson in a ceremony earlier this month.

And, according to the betting expert, this has fueled talk that she may be interested in appearing on the forthcoming season of the reality show.

“However, with her ex Jamie Redknapp making all the headlines with his marriage to Swedish beauty Frida, a stay on I’m a Celebrity would be the perfect opportunity for Louise to create her own,” the spokesman stated.

Jamie Laing, the Made in Chelsea star, is the bookie’s second favorite to enter the castle, as his odds have decreased from 12/1 to 5/1.

Football legend Paul Gascoigne, who has already been on the Italian edition of I’m a Celebrity, was another name mentioned by the BestofBets.com spokeswoman.

“It’s widely known that Gazza was close to signing up to the hit show previously, but he had to pull out due to fears that he wasn’t in the ideal health,” the betting expert continued. Hopefully, this is the year he proves his critics wrong.” I’m a famous person. BestofBets offers 2021 betting odds. 6/4 Louise Redknapp Jamie Laing is a British actor. 5/2 7/2 Maura Higgins 4/1 Jade Thirlwall 4/1 Frankie Bridge 5/1 Richard Madeley 7/1 Una Healy 7/1 Tom Daley (8/1) Paul Gascoigne 8/1 Matt Baker 8/1 Lorraine Kelly 10/1 John Barnes 10/1 Pete Wicks 12/1, Maya Jama 12/1 Nick Grimshaw