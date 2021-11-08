Louise Redknapp celebrates her 47th birthday with a party in Liverpool.

Louise Redknapp partied in Liverpool City Centre to celebrate her birthday in style.

The singer celebrated her 47th birthday with a night out in the city with friends.

Louise was in Liverpool for a performance at the Empire Theatre of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical.

Louise was seen having a good time with her friends at Red Door on Berry Street.

“Thank you to all my lovely cast in @9to5themusicialuk for a fab birthday party,” the mother-of-two stated in a series of Instagram photos.

In a touching note, Louise’s eldest son, Charley, whom she has with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, also wished her a happy birthday and wrote “I love you.”

In 2017, Louise and Jamie divorced after a 19-year marriage.

In her memoirs, You’ve Got This, the former WAG discussed her regrets about terminating the relationship.

She writes in her book on the impact of Strictly Come Dancing on her divorce: “This would not have happened if I had done the show four years earlier. I would not have abandoned my marriage.” Louise said, “It wasn’t worth putting anyone I loved or love through the grief” to be a part of the series. “I still wish I could go back in time and do things differently because I feel like I wounded a lot of people, and I’ll always be sorry,” she said.

“I got the impression that certain people were on my side, which, in retrospect, wasn’t the truth.

“I was terrified of returning to normal life and losing everything I’d accomplished on the show.”