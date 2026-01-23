Lost Parcels Cost Retailers Billions Annually, New Data Reveals

Lost and damaged parcels are costing retailers billions of pounds every year, as a new report highlights the significant financial impact of issues with courier deliveries. Despite being legally entitled to refunds for lost or damaged packages, many businesses are struggling to recover these costs, with outdated systems and a lack of technological support hindering their efforts.

Courier Delivery Failures Affect Millions of Parcels

According to recent research, over 4.2 billion parcels were shipped across the UK in 2024, with around 1% of those packages—approximately 42 million—lost or damaged during transit. This represents a substantial financial burden for both large enterprises and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMEs), who are missing out on an estimated £2.1 billion each year due to courier-related issues.

The pressure on couriers, especially during peak shopping periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is increasing. These events stretch over several months, during which drivers face intense demands to deliver and collect a set number of parcels. This added stress leads to mistakes, missed deliveries, and in some cases, theft. As a result, many businesses are left unable to recoup the money they are owed, with antiquated claims processes further complicating the situation.

Andy Watson, co-founder and CEO of the claims platform Claimit, pointed out that businesses often face a choice: either hire additional staff to handle the claims, adding costs, or simply forgo attempting to recover their losses altogether. Watson explained that despite the obvious financial risks, many companies have been unable to modernize their claims processes, relying on outdated workflows that slow down the recovery of funds.

With technology now advancing, Claimit offers a solution to this problem. Watson’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle claims at scale, allowing retailers to challenge rejections from couriers and streamline the process of recouping losses. The platform’s AI can assess the legitimacy of claims, ensuring that only valid ones are submitted to couriers, and even helps businesses better understand where their losses are occurring.

AI Boosts Claims Success Rates

Retailers typically face success rates of just 20% to 30% when handling claims directly with couriers, but Claimit’s platform has seen success rates rise to between 70% and 72%. The system’s ability to manage hundreds of thousands of claims at once is something that would be unattainable for human teams to manage, especially when factoring in the volume of lost or damaged parcels.

The use of AI not only boosts efficiency but also reduces the need for large, costly claims departments. By using technology, Claimit helps retailers recover more of the money they are owed, improving cash flow and reducing the financial strain caused by lost and damaged parcels.

The company’s success in leveraging AI for claims recovery highlights a growing trend in the industry, as businesses adapt to the demands of modern e-commerce and delivery systems. As retailers continue to face challenges with courier services, embracing new technologies like AI may be the key to mitigating the financial losses caused by delivery failures.