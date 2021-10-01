Lord Vholran’s Boss Fight Guide from “Tales of Arise”

Given how Lord Vholran single-handedly wiped out the party in a previous encounter, the fourth and final Renan lord boss fight in “Tales Of Arise” can be a little daunting. He still has the ability to do so, but with a little skill and strategy, players will be able to eliminate him first.

Vholran, as terrifying as he appears, may be the most straightforward of all the Renan rulers to defeat. Here’s a quick guide to defeating him.

Lord Vholran’s Plan

Vholran’s spectacular moves are also his most glaring flaw.

They’re extensively telegraphed, and players can take advantage of them at will to trigger Counter Edge. The key to defeating Vholran is to dodge into rather than away from his attacks.

Slow-moving or persistent assaults, such as Vholran’s lightning bolts, ice lances, and wave of darkness, can be used to activate Counter Edge, which teleports the active character in front of Vholran to perform a counterattack. This may stagger him, allowing players to deal damage while remaining safe.

Vholran’s sword blows can be difficult to dodge perfectly due to his agile fighting style, so attempt to avoid them if at all possible.

Because Vholran is a human-sized target that moves about a lot, players may want to encourage their party members to do nothing or focus on healing instead. This will allow gamers to see Vholran more clearly without having to worry about visual clutter. For a similar result, combine Kisara, Law, and Dohalim.

Vholran will attack more fiercely in the second phase of the battle. He’ll be able to use more elemental attacks, such as Finis Aeternam, a strong AoE nuke that can take out the entire party over the course of its lifespan.

Party Members and Recommendations

Because of Vholran’s speed, Alphen, Dohalim, and Law are ideal for this fight. They’re all capable of keeping up with Vholran, and they have a variety of damaging options that don’t rely on foes remaining stationary for long periods of time.

Elemental Resistance accessories are particularly useful in this fight because Vholran’s astral artes can do a lot of damage. For maximum damage potential, players that are confident in their abilities to perform Counter Edge can choose for greater counterattack damage on their accessories.