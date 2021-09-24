Lord Balseph’s Boss Guide in Tales of Arise: How To Beat Him.

Lord Balseph may be the game’s first major boss encounter, but this enormous monster is no pushover. With his hard-hitting blows, he can easily one-shot Alphen and Shionne, and the second phase of the fight could be especially difficult due to the added threat on the arena.

This boss fight, on the other hand, serves as a stepping stone for players to learn the fundamentals of combat in “Tales of Arise.” Balseph is formidable, but everything and everyone outside of Calaglia is even tougher, making mastery of this boss fight even more important.

The Moveset of Lord Balseph

The boss’ assaults are straightforward and predictable. His sluggishness, however, is offset by his massive damage potential.

Balseph has a typical set of axe swings, and a big fire avatar will join the fight in the second phase to add to the chaos. Fortunately, the latter’s strikes are rather simple to avoid.

Balseph’s strikes are nearly all slow, so attempt to properly avoid all of them for swift damage and recovery.

Lord Balseph defeated

Players only have access to Shionne and Alphen, therefore party composition isn’t a big deal. This boss can be defeated with only the two of them, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

Balseph, for starters, is exceptionally long-lasting. Because neither Alphen nor Shionne’s basic strikes will be effective against him, mindless button-mashing will be futile.

Second, the boss has the ability to eliminate characters in a single hit. If players do not learn how to dodge, they may find themselves resetting the combat over and over again.

The most important things for players to understand are how to avoid and when to go all-in. When Balseph misses an attack, he leaves himself wide open, and excellent dodges can offer players additional time to deliver damage while the boss is vulnerable.

A unique Strike prompt will appear over Balseph during the fight. This Strike is critical since it deals a lot of damage and disables Balseph for a long period. After then, players must keep hitting extended combos while dodging attacks in order to defeat the boss.

Patience is essential in this battle. Stay alive and gradually deplete the boss’ health until he is defeated.