Loose Women viewers tell Eamonn Holmes to “take care” as he offers a health update.

Following his recent health issues, Loose Women viewers advised Eamonn Holmes to ‘take care.’

The This Morning host has been battling persistent pain for the past few months.

Despite dislodging two discs in his back, Eamonn said he was compelled to “plough on” with his work and family life.

“The problem I’m suffering with at the moment is a dead right leg, I have two displaced discs for the past five months,” Eamonn revealed on Loose Women about his ordeal.

“I’m undergoing a variety of treatments and coping mechanisms, such as nutritional and hydrotherapy.”

On the broadcast, Eamonn also discussed his shingles diagnosis, which led him to leave his presenting job in 2018.

Shingles, commonly known as herpes zoster, is a skin illness that affects a nerve. The varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox, is to blame.

Pain is the most common symptom of shingles, which is followed by a rash that turns into irritating blisters.

“This is me with shingles looking like Quasimodo there, and as you can see from that, it’s fairly brutal,” Eamonn stated, sharing a photo of a rash on his face.

“You’ll wonder, ‘How did you obtain that?’ Well, if you’ve had chickenpox and the virus, it’s still in your system, and there’s a good risk – around a 60% probability – that you’ll get shingles as well.”

Viewers commended Eamonn for speaking out and spreading awareness on social media.

“It was nice seeing you today on the show, I was sad to hear you were suffering with shingles as well,” Sandie tweeted.

“Hopefully, Eamonn, your health will improve shortly. Take precautions.”

“My heart goes out to @EamonnHolmes, he is definitely not himself at the moment,” Jill continued. Pain is extremely damaging to both the mind and the body.

“Be careful, Eamonn.”

“Poor Eamonn,” Kay said. I wish you a speedy recovery.”

“Take care, Eamonn,” Julie wrote.

“Ouch,” Ali remarked, “rest up and get better soon.”