Long waits on the M56 when lanes were closed due to a “defect.”

After a problem was identified this morning, drivers on the M56 have been told to expect considerable delays owing to emergency repairs.

Lanes one and two westbound are closed between Preston Brook and Clifton, Runcorn, according to Highways England.

Motorists are experiencing a 60-minute delay.

A solid black line ran along the M56 beyond Runcorn and back to junction 10, Stretton, according to Highways England’s online traffic map.

There is no estimated completion date for the emergency work.

“Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed for maintenance to remedy an infrastructure fault detected this morning,” an agency official said.

“Road users can expect delays as they approach the incident and leave extra time for their journeys,” says the statement.

“For further information, go to www.trafficengland.com, download our travel apps, and follow us on Twitter at @HighwaysNWEST, or call our Customer Contact Centre at 03001235000.”