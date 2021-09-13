Long Covid may have affected up to 30,000 people in Liverpool.

According to new research, between 14,000 and 30,000 people in Liverpool may have been infected with Long Covid since the outbreak began.

However, because of the lack of data and the uncertainty surrounding Long Covid symptoms, it’s impossible to say how many people have been affected or are still being affected in the city.

On Wednesday, the city council’s health and wellbeing board will meet to discuss the issues raised by Long Covid, with health professionals debating how to address the problem.

On Lark Lane, a man was knocked out in a “terrifying” struggle.

Long Covid, defined by the NHS as Covid-19 symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks after infection, has been reported in people all over the world, but the scope of the problem is still unknown.

According to a summary of the council’s modeling, which advised readers to treat its findings with “extreme caution,” between 14,000 and 30,500 people may have been affected by the problem, depending on the definition used.

“Using the criterion of ‘Ongoing symptomatic COVID-19,’ roughly 30,500 people in the general Liverpool community may have had ‘Long COVID’ from the start of the pandemic to the time of this analysis,” the paper concluded.

“According to the definition of ‘Post-COVID-19 syndrome,’ there may be around 14,000 people with ‘Long COVID’ in the general population.

“These numbers reflect the total number of people likely to have experienced long COVID since the beginning of the pandemic; these numbers are dynamic as people’s health status changes.”

According to the authors of the report, the numbers provided are likely to overestimate the number of people who require treatment because some will have recovered or will not require further treatment.

They went on to say that the nature of Long Covid and its symptoms made diagnosis extremely difficult.

“Many of the symptoms are highly non-specific and overlap with other health conditions, especially other post-viral illnesses,” according to the report.

“An individual could easily be overlooked as a case if they were never tested for COVID, but they could also be misdiagnosed as having ‘Long COVID’ simply because they have a COVID history.”

“The summary comes to an end.”