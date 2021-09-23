Locations of Cuddly Pink Paint Bottles in Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’

The customisable Toona Fish avatar, which can be painted in a number of colors, is one of the most popular new additions for Fortnite season 8. This article will show you how to give the character in the Steamy Stacks part of the map the “Cuddly Pink” look.

How to Unlock the Colors of the Toona Fish

Toona Fish looks like a monochrome cartoon figure and is similar to Kymera’s skin from season 7.

Players will only have access to a simple Toona Fish at initially, just like they did with the alien suit. They will, however, be able to gradually unlock more colourful avatar styles by hunting down specific goods in the game environment.

You have to be on the lookout for “Alien Artifacts” when dealing with the Kymera. Instead, you’ll be looking for paint bottles and rainbow ink for Toona Fish.

The bottles are used to expose additional color options in the “Paint a Toona Fish” menu, while the ink is needed to purchase these hues. For example, if you want to make a “Leafy Green” Toona Fish, you’ll need to locate all of the green paint bottles as well as enough rainbow ink to apply the new pigment.

Rainbow ink may be found in plenty in the loot chests strewn over Fortnite Island, but paint bottles can only be obtained in specific spots.

Cuddly Pink Paint Bottle Locations in ‘Fortnite’

To unlock each color for your Toona Fish, you’ll need to locate three corresponding bottles, which are frequently located near together.

You’ll need to go to the Steamy Stacks location in the northeast portion of the map to find Cuddly Pink. This site of interest, for those who are unfamiliar, is a large nuclear power plant with many structures. As a result, because there are so many levels and rooms to explore, it can be tough to gain your bearings.

1st Paint Bottle Position

The first Cuddly Pink bottle can be found atop a metal stairway outside the main building. It’s immediately below the first “S” in the word “Stacks” on your minimap.

Location 2 of the Paint Bottle

The next bottle of Cuddly Pink is on its way.