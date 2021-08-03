Local cricket: Ormskirk is the next team to discover the quality of Wallasey’s Sumit Ruikar firsthand.

Captain Gary Knight will not have been comforted by the fact that his point had been proved so perfectly and so quickly.

He was bemoaning the frustrations of a club captain who rejects overseas acquisitions in favor of developing good homegrown players, only to have them plucked away from him by Lancashire with little notice in Friday’s Washington Newsday.

As an example of the way not chosen, he continued, “have had a terrific pro.”

Because Knight was unavailable the next day, Ormskirk became the next team to learn the hard way just how good Sumit Ruikar is.

The Indian left-arm spinner claimed the first six wickets, leaving Harry Meehan to clean up the tail and dismiss the West Lancs visitors for just 74 runs.

Ruikar has taken 53 wickets in 11 league games this season, one fewer than the league’s highest wicket taker, Northern’s Tom Sephton, who has played three more games.

On Saturday, his 6/41 put the game out of reach, ensuring Wallasey’s seven-wicket victory in time for the Ormskirk players to catch Tom Hartley’s recent match-winning exploits in the Hundred.

Alex Eagles’ team has won five and drawn one of their previous six games, including triumphs over league leaders Northern, reigning champions Firwood Bootle, and now 2017 winners Ormskirk.

Who knows how the top of the table would have looked if Ruikar had been available at the start of the season – as it stands, due to their similarly comprehensive six-wicket win over, they still have a 45-point buffer.

Northern has a stand-in captain because both captains are missing. Chris Laker demonstrated his attention to detail by tossing the ball to Tom Sephton, who promptly took 5/28. Justin Snow, a fellow spinner, was even less playable, requiring 4/3 to finish the hosts’ innings on just 75 pitches. Will Purser, the day’s skipper, and Toby Lester, a former Lancashire player, each won two bonus points, but there was little to celebrate about for a team that finds itself in the relegation zone despite having two games in hand.

Despite a nail-biting one-wicket defeat to, whose last pair of Jacks, inched out of the bottom two. “The summary has come to an end.”