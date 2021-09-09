Local cricket: An award-winning coach claims that the game in Liverpool is improving.

According to an award-winning coach in charge of developing the next generation of cricketers in Liverpool, the sport is on the rise.

Luke Skilbeck, who works with Academy North and instructs juniors at Alder CC in West Derby, has been crowned Lancashire’s young coach of the year.

And the 24-year-old has seen a bumper crop of excited students this year, after being nominated behind his back for the award by Wavertree stalwart Phill O’Brien.

“In Liverpool right now, there are some incredibly great teenagers coming through,” he remarked.

“In general, cricket in Liverpool is in such good shape right now.

“Take a look at Liverpool CC, Wavertree CC, and Sefton Park CC; they all have a lot of kids coming through and are increasing.

“I believe we’re on the upswing in that regard as well, with more youngsters coming down. It’s just so good – thanks to all the clubs and a lot of volunteers – but it was nice to get an award and recognition on top of that.”

Last year, Alder was devastated by the death of club veteran Mike Dunn, who had supervised the club’s young coaching for many years.

“He was fantastic for the club, especially the junior section,” Skilbeck said.

“As a result, there was a great deal of uncertainty heading into this summer.

“However, we took advantage of the All Stars and Dynamos programs, which allowed us to contact with more children – and a few of them progressed to the hardball stuff.

“As a result, we’re seeking to rebuild the junior division and improve on our previous numbers.”

Those are some remarkable figures. Skilbeck estimates that roughly 15-20 young people attended Tuesday evening seminars last year, with the usual limitations.

He’s seen as many as 64 this year.

“With summer vacations and other things, the numbers fell a little bit,” he continued. “However, a lot of kids wanted to come back and asked whether there was anything going on in the winter.”

Any junior coach will tell you that drop-off is the biggest issue. When children reach their mid-to-late adolescent years, cricket, for the most part, loses its charm.

Talented youngsters who wish to play cricket require a team and a framework in order to go on the path to a career in the sport. “The summary has come to an end.”