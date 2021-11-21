Living near this Liverpool attraction may increase the value of your home.

Each year, millions of people travel from all over the country and the world to see visitor attractions.

They also provide entertainment and vistas for adjacent inhabitants, as well as generating traffic to nearby businesses.

However, some attractions in the United Kingdom have a significant impact on the property values of their immediate neighbors.

The average property prices near the UK’s top 50 attractions were compared to the average property prices in each of the attractions’ home towns in a study conducted by estate agency comparison site GetAgent.

In October, the average home prices in the region surrounding one Liverpool attraction had one of the largest variances in the country compared to those in the rest of the city.

The Natural History Museum in London is surrounded by average property prices that are £1.2 million greater than London’s general average house price.

Among the attractions with the largest growth, a Liverpool attraction came in eighth place.

The average price of a property near Royal Albert Dock’s museums, shops, and restaurants, which are visited by millions of people each year, is £174,596 greater than the city as a whole.

This means that the average home price in the area with Grade I listed buildings is 88 percent more than the Liverpool average of £199,004.

Colby Short, the founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, told The Washington Newsday that the “tranquil region” around this famed site is no surprise.

“Houses in close proximity to Albert Dock are worth more,” he said, “since properties next to waterfronts are normally more expensive, along with having the ability to rent-out your property to tourists.”

In stark contrast, average home prices in another famed Liverpool attraction were lower than the city average.

In 2015, a record 800,000 people descended the steps to The Cavern Club, which is known as the “birthplace of the Beatles.”

However, home values in the surrounding neighborhood have fallen in line with the city’s overall average.

The average home price in the area surrounding Mathew Street's lively taverns and clubs was over £30,000 lower in.