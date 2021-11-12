Liverpool’s ‘unthinkable’ contract situation might be solved with a £50 million double deal.

The goals for Liverpool’s front three have slowed a little in recent games, but they have still scored more than at any point in the previous season.

Mohamed Salah has 15 goals, Sadio Mane has eight, and Roberto Firmino has six goals in 17 games for Liverpool this season. The trio has never scored more than 20 goals in a season before, so their performance this year is particularly astounding.

Salah’s contract expires at the end of next season, so Kopites are naturally anxious. The prospect of losing the best player in the world on a free transfer is unthinkable, and everyone will be hoping for a contract extension.

Firmino and Mane’s current contracts, on the other hand, are set to end in 2023. While it’s unlikely that all three forwards would leave at the same time, it’s still a possibility until contracts are finalized.

When Liverpool’s African forwards are away at the Cup Of Nations in Cameroon in January, they’ll get a glimpse of the frontline that’s still to come.

And it could be claimed that their League Cup matches against Norwich and Preston gave them a peek of the future to some extent. Both games were started by Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, with Kaide Gordon and Harvey Blair joining them for a start each. Harvey Elliott, who is now injured, could be a viable choice in the future.

However, if we were to speculatively imagine what the Reds’ front three might look like in two years, Diogo Jota would undoubtedly be at the top of the queue for a spot in the trident.

Origi and Minamino have made the most of their opportunities this season, scoring three goals in about three matches each, but neither player believes he will be a member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad when the 2023/24 season begins.

But what if Salah is? What if the Egyptian is retained as the club’s highest-paid player, and. “Summary concludes.”