Liverpool’s unbeatable pairing has been unleashed, according to Paolo Maldini.

Paolo Maldini, an AC Milan legend, believes his former team is ‘one or two steps’ away from catching up to Jurgen Klopp’s side, but adds that Jurgen Klopp’s side is currently on a ‘other level.’

Milan was eliminated from the Champions League earlier this week after winning just one of their six group games.

They needed a win over the Reds to advance to the knockout stage.

Milan, on the other hand, put forth a lackluster display at the San Siro, losing 2-1 to Liverpool.

Stefano Pioli’s side were eliminated early in what was their first season back in Europe’s top league since the 2013/14 season.

Maldini, on the other hand, is certain that Milan will eventually reach the same heights as the Reds.

“It was disappointing, especially given the results, but we clearly need to take one or two moves forward to reach that level.” “Liverpool isn’t just about quality; they’re also about mentality,” said the five-time European Cup winner to Sky Sport Italia.

"That means being able to play three games each week and handle the strain of playing in front of a sold-out crowd. You'll only be able to do so after gaining experience and becoming acclimated to it. Some players adapt quickly, while others take longer, and some never reach that level, which is how you determine a player's quality."

Thiago Alcantara is a well-known name in football, and for good cause, as the Spaniard is establishing himself as a vital cog in Liverpool’s midfield.

After being selected man of the match in the Champions League final, the former Bayern Munich player joined in the summer of 2020, and Reds fans were ecstatic.

Jurgen Klopp had a plan in mind for how to improve his Premier League champions, and Thiago was a big part of it.

Thiago was ruled out of the Merseyside derby last October, putting him out for nearly two months after a promising start to life at Liverpool.

Finally, the Reds are getting the greatest performance out of their number six.

