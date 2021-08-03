Liverpool’s transfers include a £35 million agreement for Saul Niguez and a £30 million contract for Euro 2020 standout Saul Niguez.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League next season after defeating Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

At one point, it seemed improbable for the Reds, but a string of good results, combined with Leicester City’s poor form, saw the tide shift.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, just over two months after the Reds’ final game of the season, they are being linked with a slew of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his ranks.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield? We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Saul Niguez is an Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Liverpool, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United, are said to be ‘favourites’ to sign Niguez this summer, according to the article.

According to the report, the transaction would cost at least €40 million (£35 million), far less than the €150 million release clause in the midfielder’s contract.

The Reds are being linked with a slew of players to replace Gini Wijnaldum, with Saul grabbing the majority of the attention.

Niguez is expected to be surplus to requirements this summer, following the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Jonathan David is a forward for Lille.

According to the source, Liverpool is keeping a close eye on David and could make a move if the French champs decide to sell him.

Last season, the 21-year-old scored 13 goals as Lille stunned PSG by winning Ligue 1 for the first time in a decade.

David joined Lille last year, but according to the source, he might be on the move again because his team is in critical need of finances to deal with their own financial problems.

Mikkel Damsgaard of Sampdoria.

Liverpool has entered the competition to recruit Damsgaard this summer, according to the report.

The 21-year-old made an impression for Denmark at Euro 2020, and his skills have put him in great demand this summer.

