Liverpool’s Super League opponents have dealt the Reds yet another setback.

The European Court of Justice has declined to expedite the judicial process against UEFA, dealing a new blow to Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus in their desperate bid to retain the European Super League.

The three clubs were among the 12 ‘founding clubs’ of the attempted ESL plan in April, along with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter Milan.

Nine of the 12 clubs had circled around within 48 hours of their late-night social media posts to declare how they believed it was the future of the game, with Fenway Sports Group chief and Liverpool principal owner John W. Henry forced to speak out.

The clubs crumbled like dominoes until only three remained: Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Since then, the three clubs have been engaged in a verbal and legal battle with UEFA, accusing the governing body of European football of having an unfair monopoly over the game on the continent and obstructing fair competition.

UEFA claims that the covert conspiracy was self-serving, and that it won a key victory over the dissident three when the nine teams that abandoned the ESL returned to UEFA and agreed to current and future financial and competitive punishment. They also re-joined the European Clubs Association (ECA), which they had quit after deciding to create their own league. They are currently on the periphery of the ECA.

However, the three clubs continued to fight UEFA, with even Barcelona president Joan Laporta criticizing Liverpool and the other English clubs.

“Liverpool and United were the true pioneers of the Super League,” he said.

“UEFA threatened and propagandized. The compensation for departing has yet to be paid by the clubs.

“The Super League initiative is still going strong. It will be the most appealing competition in the world, with meritocracy and unity at its core.”

A few days later, through the ESL’s parent firm A22, the three clubs. “The summary has come to an end.”