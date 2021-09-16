Liverpool’s role-reversal in the Champions League has proven Gary Neville correct.

The name of the AC Milan team that Liverpool defeated in the 2005 Champions League final is easy to remember. It’s an aspect of the city that the streets will never forget.

It is certainly simpler to remember than the team Rafa Benitez put out on that fateful night in Istanbul, even without Rui Costa on the bench or the Reds’ 2007 tormentor Filippo Inzaghi.

In retrospect, a Liverpool team with Djimi Traore, Milan Baros, Josemi, Antonio Nunez, and Igor Biscan had no business playing against Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Don’t worry about defeating them.

Never mind coming back from a three-goal deficit in six minutes of lunacy to defeat them in this fashion.

However, 2005 is a long time ago.

Milan had not won the European Cup since avenging the Reds in 2007, and Stefano Pioli’s squad was playing in the club’s first Champions League game in seven years when they visited Anfield on Wednesday night.

Whereas the Serie A giants used to be just that, Serie A giants, they are now simply hopefuls aiming to reclaim their place at Europe’s top table, as Jurgen Klopp’s side did in 2018 and 2019.

They used to have a plethora of World Cup, Champions League, and Ballon d’Or winners.

When the Milan starting line-up arrived at Anfield, former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, and suspected Liverpool target Franck Kessie would be the most known names to those of a Reds persuasion.

While Milan were without the renowned Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to injury, Olivier Giroud and Alessandro Florenzi presented the Champions League, World Cup, and European Championships winners’ medals from the bench.

However, the fact that the Swede’s absence was met with sadness rather than relief indicates how far Milan has fallen since 2005, and how far Liverpool has risen.

Klopp’s side is now the one that comes to mind, with his strongest XI nearly unchallenged on paper.

In the last two years, all of them have won the Champions League