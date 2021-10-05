Liverpool’s Papa John’s Trophy ambitions are all but dashed as the young players face the harsh realities of life.

Liverpool Under-21s were defeated 4-0 by Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, all but confirming their elimination from the Papa John’s Trophy group round.

Midway through the second half, Elijah Dixon-Bonner scored a consolation goal for Barry Lewtas’ side, which had first teamer and former White Nat Phillips as captain, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the League One side from clinching a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, a young Liverpool side did well at the University of Bolton Stadium, passing the ball around well but lacking a killer edge in the final third, inexperience cost them as Ian Evatt’s side ran out winners thanks to goals from former Premier League striker Nathan Delfouneso, a brace from substitute Amadou Bakayoko, and an own goal from Jarrell Quansah.

Both sides exchanged early long-range efforts, with Delfouneso firing straight at Marcelo Pitaluga from an acute angle, before Quansah rushed forward and saw a looping strike gathered by Gilks.

After a scoreless first quarter, Bolton began to crank the screw, with Liverpool defender Phillips to thank for keeping the scores level. Minutes later, Phillips would see a shot of his own stopped at the other end, putting his body on the line to save a ferocious, first-time Josh Sheehan shot.

Delfouneso got in front of his man to head home a well-executed Harry Brockbank cross from close range shortly before the half-hour mark, putting the hosts ahead.

Soon after, Elias Kachunga had a chance to increase Bolton’s advantage when he received the ball out wide on the right, but his drilled effort flew barely past of the far post.

Liverpool began the half brightly, putting together a fantastic passing play only for substitute Isaac Mbaya, who had replaced the injured Matteo Ritaccio midway through the half, to pick the poor final ball and miss a teammate with a low cutback when he was in a good position to shoot himself.

