Liverpool’s new addition makes an impression despite an hour-long delay due to an injury scare.

A new signing has been made. Liverpool U18s drew a thrilling six-goal tie at Nottingham Forest thanks to Bobby Clark’s strike on his competitive debut.

Clark, a 16-year-old signing from Newcastle United last month, ignited a comeback by scoring shortly before halftime after the Reds had fallen behind 3-1 at The Nigel Doughty Academy on Saturday.

After Forest had been relegated to ten men, substitute Oakley Cannonier scored his eighth goal of the season in the 90th minute to salvage a point.

Marc Bridge-team Wilkinson’s deserved it after continuing their unblemished start to the season in the U18 Premier League North.

The start of the second half was delayed by more than an hour as James McConnell was rushed to the hospital as a precaution during halftime after taking a hard knock to the body while being fouled by Forest defender Pharrell Johnson.

Because play cannot continue without an ambulance present, both sides had to wait for the truck to return before the game could resume.

On 11 minutes, McConnell met a Terence Miles cross from the right with a magnificent diving header at the far post to give Liverpool the perfect start.

The visitors, on the other hand, were already having trouble dealing with Forest striker Detlef Esapa Osong, who had hit the crossbar.

Esapa Osong drew Forest level after twisting and finding space in the area on 21 minutes, then put the hosts ahead 11 minutes later when he bounced Wellity Omoruyi off the ball and sprinted down the inside left channel before beating Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies at his near post.

With Reds debutant left-back Francis Gymiah already on the bench due to injury, there was another long wait before McConnell was helped off, resulting in 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Clark equalized five minutes into the extra period, taking advantage of a botched headed clearing to hammer the ball home.

Liverpool dominated the second half as Forest goalkeeper Aaron Bott made good stops to deny Melkamu Fraudenorf and Harvey Blair as Wellity got to grips with Esapa Osong.

