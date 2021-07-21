Liverpool’s mayor blasts UNESCO as the city’s World Heritage status is revoked.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, has slammed UNESCO for voting to deprive the city of its World Heritage status.

At UNESCO’s annual conference in China this morning, the World Heritage Committee held a secret poll, with delegates voting 13 to 5 in favor of a draft recommendation to remove Liverpool off the World Heritage list.

Liverpool has now lost its title as a world heritage site, which it had enjoyed since 2004, and which placed it among the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.

Since 2012, the city has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List, with Peel’s £5 billion Liverpool Waters project the main sticking point.

The heritage board has recently expressed worry about Everton FC’s approved plan for a £500 million stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

In recent weeks, Liverpool’s leaders have been pressing UNESCO for a postponement of the decision, arguing that it is wrong to make such a momentous judgment when the city is still fighting a pandemic – and urging that the heritage agency visit the city first.

However, their pleas went unheeded, and the committee voted to withdraw Liverpool’s World Heritage status.

Mayor Joanne Anderson, who was elected in May, has voiced dissatisfaction with the decision and highlighted issues about how it was reached.

“This decision to remove Liverpool’s World Heritage classification, which comes a decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it for themselves, is tremendously disappointing and concerning,” she said.

“After hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across dozens of listed buildings and the public space, our World Heritage site has never been in better shape.

“We will engage with the government to see whether we can file an appeal, but Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city, regardless of what happens. We have a beautiful coastline and a magnificent built heritage that other cities lust after.

“Our commitment to maintaining and improving our buildings is as strong as ever, and it will continue to be a significant component of our effort to attract visitors, as well as leisure and retail.”