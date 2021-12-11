Liverpool’s Christmas market has been dubbed one of the best in the country.

Fentimens conducted a new survey to identify the finest Christmas staycation destinations across the EU and the UK.

The amount of Christmas markets to visit, the likelihood of snow, average expenditures while you’re there, the popularity of each area in December, and how ‘Instagrammable’ each city are all factors considered in the study.

According to the study, Liverpool is the finest place to spend Christmas outside of London, and it also has the UK’s second most instagrammable Christmas Market.

While London was first, Liverpool was second, and Manchester was third.

The study is available as a map online, so you can learn everything you need to know before going to your local Christmas market – or one further afield if you’re feeling adventurous.

The map includes data such as the average cost of eating and drinking, the average cost of staying in the city, and even the likelihood of snowfall.

The average cost of eating in Liverpool was £12, while the average cost of drinking was £3.77. According to the study, the cost of staying over was £103.

