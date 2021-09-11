Liverpool’s £440 million overhaul began with a disappointing 1-1 loss.

The Champions League has become increasingly vital to Liverpool with each passing season.

Last season, the Reds came in third place, gaining Champions League participation in the process, which is worth a minimum of £58 million to the club regardless of their performance in this season’s campaign.

It will be their fifth consecutive appearance in the Champions League, having won the competition in Madrid in 2019 with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur after being beaten finalists the year before.

They have appeared in Europe’s top competition 13 times in the last 20 years, including winning it in Istanbul against AC Milan in 2005, and Liverpool’s illustrious European history, which includes four European Cup victories before the competition was renamed and revamped as the Champions League in 1992, has been added to.

However, the Reds remained absent from European club football’s grandest stage throughout the 1990s as they attempted to reclaim their 1970s and 1980s glory. In fact, it would take 16 years for Liverpool to reclaim their place among the top, with Gerard Houllier leading the Reds into the new-look Champions League for the first time in 2001.

It began with a simple two-legged victory over FC Haka of Finland, which ended 9-1 on aggregate, securing Liverpool’s place in the group stage, where they would face Boavista, Borussia Dortmund, and Dynamo Kyiv.

It’s been 20 years since Liverpool returned on the world stage in earnest, albeit a feeling that should have been one of joy was one of sadness on September 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks in New York brought the entire globe to a halt.

The match against Boavista ended 1-1, with Michael Owen’s 29th-minute goal canceling out a third-minute opener from Brazilian striker Silva, but the Reds would progress with three wins and three draws, with the Reds progressing from the second group stage, as was the case at the time, before losing in the quarter finals over two legs to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Champions League has grown increasingly essential to Liverpool’s financial success since their return 20 years ago.

