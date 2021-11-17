Liverpool Women’s Hospital was evacuated when a taxi was blown up in a terrorist attack.

The automobile that was blown up in a terrorist incident in Liverpool has been taken away.

On Sunday, November 14, terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen was killed after a bomb detonated in a taxi at the Women’s Hospital.

When the device burst, Al Swealmeen had ordered a taxi from Rutland Avenue to the Crown Street hospital shortly before 11 a.m.

Before the bomb blast, a terrorist suspect’s final comments to a cab driver

The taxi driver, David Perry, was able to leap from the vehicle mere seconds after the detonation.

“The investigation into the terrorist incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday 14 November continues,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said.

“The device that exploded in the cab has been removed, and line searches by expert officers will take place in the hospital today, possibly into tomorrow.”

“A post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted, and the cause of death was determined to be injuries incurred as a result of the fire and explosion.

“A complex picture is emerging regarding the device’s component components purchases; we know Al Swealmeen has rented the premises since April of this year, and we suspect pertinent purchases have been made at least since then.”

“We have now located Al Swealmeen’s relatives, who have informed us that he was born in Iraq.

“Our investigations have revealed that Al Swealmeen has had episodes of mental illness; this will be investigated further and will take some time to completely comprehend.”

“Al Swealmeen has gotten a lot of attention in the media, and it’s apparent that he was well-known. As we try to put together the circumstances leading up to this tragedy and the reasons behind it, we continue to seek for anybody who knew him, particularly those who were in contact with him this year.

“At this point, we are not detecting any links to other areas of concern in Merseyside, but this is a fast-moving investigation, and we cannot rule out action against others if more information becomes available.”