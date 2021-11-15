Liverpool Women’s Explosion, a youngster who was ‘bullied’ before surgery, and others who have been imprisoned in Liverpool.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

The investigation into the explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital is now being led by Counter Terrorism Police, with Merseyside Police assisting.

At this time, however, it has not been declared a terror incident.

The explosion occurred at 10:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, and authorities believe the car involved was a taxi that had pulled up to the hospital before the blast.

Everything we know about the taxi explosion that resulted in terror arrests at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Three men, ages 29, 26, and 21, have been arrested in the Kensington neighborhood.