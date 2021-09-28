Liverpool will have to make a difficult Champions League decision because to Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp faces a selection issue for the journey to Portugal to face Porto after Roberto Firmino returned from injury to play off the bench against Brentford.

Firmino’s campaign in 2021/22 has been sporadic at best. The Brazilian was named in Klopp’s starting XI for the crucial encounter against Chelsea after two substitute appearances, the first of which he scored in.

However, due to a thigh injury that kept him out of the game until last weekend, he had to be withdrawn in the first half of that game.

Despite making four appearances this season, Firmino’s total playing time is only 103 minutes. Is there room for Firmino in Klopp’s Porto XI after Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored last time out, and Sadio Mane has scored in three of his past five starts?

While time passes and players’ positions in a manager’s pecking order shift as new players arrive, Liverpool’s history with Porto strongly suggests that the classic front three of Firmino, Mane, and Salah should be given the nod.

Since they first got to the field, the three has worked extremely well together. In the first game of the 2017/18 season, Salah made his debut at Vicarage Road.

Mane scored the Reds’ opening goal of the game, then Salah was fouled in the box after halftime, allowing Firmino to score from the penalty spot.

Firmino went on to assist the Egyptian for the first of his 19 goals, ensuring that everyone of Klopp’s new front three had a goal to their name.

It turned out to be a common occurrence that season, with the trio scoring in a total of seven more games.

It’s therefore intriguing that it’s only happened five times in the three seasons afterwards, but Liverpool do play in a slightly more measured manner now than when Salah’s first season with the club was defined by rollercoaster wild football.

With the recent encounter against Porto in mind, it's worth noting that the Reds' established front three scored all three goals in their previous visit to the.