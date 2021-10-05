Liverpool weather: The Met Office has predicted the exact date on which snow will fall in the United Kingdom this year.

Winter is approaching, and the weather has already begun to change.

Merseyside’s temperatures have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, and the region is expected to be pummeled by wind and rain.

According to the Met Office, rain will become heavier across the city and beyond starting tonight, and it will also ‘turn windy’ in the early hours.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for “cloudy skies shifting to heavy rain by morning,” with a high of 14 degrees Celsius.

In terms of snow, the Met Office predicts that we will have a snowy Halloween.

Flurries are expected to fall “as October transitions into November,” with the end of the month, around October 30 and 31, being the most likely dates.

“As October progresses into November, we’re likely to see some snowy weather in higher parts,” said Met Office senior meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

“The Scottish mountains, as well as higher country in northern England and northern Wales, are likely to be affected.

“There aren’t likely to be any in low-lying places.

“It’s to be expected at this time of year.”

The North West is expected to receive heavy rain and winds throughout the week, with temperatures warming up toward the weekend.

“Monday will be a breezy day with a mix of sunshine and occasional showers,” the Met Office stated.

“The showers will be most common throughout Cumbria and North Lancashire, and they will be heavy in places with a danger of hail and thunder,” says the Met Office. The maximum temperature is 15 degrees Celsius.

“Tonight: Scattered showers this evening before heavy rain moves in from the south, bringing heavy bursts of rain to all sections in the early hours.

“By dawn, it’s getting breezy. The minimum temperature is 6 degrees Celsius.

“Tuesday: Rainy and windy through Tuesday, with a chance of coastal gales.

“Turning drier and sunnier late in the day from the west, with the wind gradually diminishing.

“The maximum temperature was 14 degrees Celsius.

“Wednesday to Friday Outlook: Wednesday will be dry and bright, with some afternoon sunshine.

“Thursday and Friday will be cloudier and breezy, with a chance of scattered rain in the north.”