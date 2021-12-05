Liverpool reconnected with the referee who gave Cristiano Ronaldo a disputed red card and apologized to him.

On Tuesday evening, Liverpool will play AC Milan in front of a sold-out San Siro in their final Champions League group stage match, and they will be reunited with a familiar face.

Danny Makkelie will be the referee in Milan, and Liverpool will be mindful of some of the official’s prior controversial rulings.

In an incident-packed match against Liverpool at Anfield last month, the Dutchman sent out Atletico Madrid defender Felipe for a tackle on Sadio Mane that appeared to barely earn a yellow but was shown as a red.

When Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for Portugal, he had issues with Makkelie after his last-minute goal against Serbia was ruled out.

The Manchester United captain tossed his armband on the ground and walked off the field.

Later, the official apologized for his error.

“All I can say is that, in accordance with FIFA’s standards, I apologised to the national coach, Mr. Fernando Santos, and the Portuguese team for what happened,” Makkelie told Portuguese news site A Bola.