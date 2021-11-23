Liverpool may benefit from Mauricio Pochettino’s move to Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, may be restarting his rivalry with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp sooner than expected.

Following the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, the former Tottenham manager has been extensively connected with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United.

After dealing with the many large personalities in the PSG locker room, Argentine Pochettino is supposedly set to return to the Premier League and take over at Old Trafford.

Pochettino faced Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, which was the biggest game of his managerial career so far.

The Reds won their sixth European title in Madrid, defeating Tottenham 2-0 in a game that broke the Argentinian’s heart.

Pochettino’s record versus United is likely to improve if he is appointed manager, since he has only three victories in 16 matches.

Spurs humiliated Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017, a game that sparked a turnaround in Liverpool’s fortunes under Klopp.

Pochettino has lost nine games against Liverpool, with four of them ending in a tie.

Pochettino has only averaged 0.81 points per match in this matchup.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will become a bogey team for the Argentinian, as Liverpool has always been a level higher than his Tottenham team.

If rivalries are to be reignited – on a far wider scale – it will be intriguing to see if Liverpool’s recent success against him can be maintained.