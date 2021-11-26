Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Manchester United’s approach for Ralf Rangnick: ‘Not good news.’

If Ralf Rangnick takes over at Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp concedes it will be “not good news” for the rest of the Premier League.

Rangnick, who is now the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia, is set to take over as temporary manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired earlier this month.

Klopp met the 63-year-old during his coaching career in Germany, where he worked with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, and has long admired Rangnick’s teams’ style.

And Klopp has hinted that with his compatriot in charge, United will become a greater threat.

Klopp stated, “Unfortunately, a good coach is coming to England, that’s how it is, to Manchester United.”

“Ralf is clearly an accomplished manager. With Hoffenheim and Leipzig, he notably transformed two teams from nothing to legitimate threats and forces in Germany.

“He handled a variety of roles in football, but his main focus was always on coaching and managing.” Obviously, that is his strongest skill.

“We should be aware that United will be well-organized on the pitch – this is definitely bad news for other clubs!”

However, all coaches in the world require time to practice with their teams, and Ralf will quickly discover that he has no time to train because they play all the time, which makes things difficult for him.

“Apart from that, if it occurs, a genuinely good man and an outstanding coach will come to England.”

Rangnick has only one major award to his name: the German Cup with Schalke in 2011, but he has established an impressive reputation for turning around troubled teams.

And Klopp has revealed what happened after his first match against Rangnick, when he was still cutting his teeth at Mainz.

“He is very well regarded among the managers (in Germany), and he performed a fantastic job wherever he was,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

"He began coaching the second team at Stuttgart as a relatively young age and progressed from there. "I'm quite sure he then brought them to Ulm and put them in the Bundesliga, which was crazy."