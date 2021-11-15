Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously stated his intentions for the January transfer window.

Despite being linked with a slew of players over the summer, Liverpool’s only signing was Ibrahima Konate.

The 22-year-old French centre-back arrived for £36 million from RB Leipzig, leaving Liverpool fans wondering if the club had been eyeing other moves that had fallen through.

But, ahead of the winter transfer window, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at the club’s apparent transfer plan – and it could be more of the same from the Reds.

Klopp has hinted that the Reds will not be trying to increase their squad in the January transfer window in order to cover for the expected absences.