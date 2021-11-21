Liverpool make a mockery of Arsenal as Jurgen Klopp receives a January boost.

For Jurgen Klopp, the presence of Arsenal is extremely reassuring.

No team is as accommodating as the north Londoners for Liverpool, and that was the case once again at Anfield.

A must-win situation was triumphed in spectacular fashion.

From the outside, this game is being billed as Arsenal’s toughest test since their 10-game unbeaten streak began in September, but that would only be true if Liverpool showed up in force.

Five points dropped in the final two games against Brighton and West Ham hinted it wasn’t a foregone conclusion, but once the hosts got rolling, there was little uncertainty about the outcome.

Any doubts that the international break would not help the Reds recover from their mini-disappointment were dispelled as they put the Gunners to the sword in a merciless manner that has become something of a trademark this season.

‘I’m sick of these scenarios,’ says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Arteta brawl.

Five Liverpool players were outstanding, but Fabinho was outstanding against Arsenal.’Arteta has just helped Liverpool send a message to Chelsea by helping them win the title.’

This, along with Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashings of Watford and Manchester United, was the Reds’ most complete performance at Anfield in a long time.

It was a statement performance that put to shame Mikel Arteta’s recent improvements at the Emirates.

Klopp’s team has now scored 43 goals against Arsenal in all competitions since his first meeting with the London club in January 2016.

It’s understandable if Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asks whether he may play them every week. When a result is required, they are the ideal adversary.

And after Chelsea momentarily extended their lead to seven points with a comfortable win at Leicester, this was exactly what was needed.

When the team’s name was revealed, those on the bench raised an eyebrow or two, with Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton, and Owen Beck all part of the nine-man group.

Klopp was forced to make do, revealing just how awful the injury situation is right now.