Liverpool lineups following Manchester United’s decisions on Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp’s huge away days just keep on coming.

Liverpool has been guilty of not giving a proper account of themselves at Old Trafford for for too long, but they can put the pressure on their main opponents today.

I haven’t changed my mind on the last five. On paper, Liverpool has a great lineup, thus it’s a necessity against Manchester United.

To produce a score prediction, we simulated Manchester United against Liverpool.

Fabinho must also return to the midfield, while Naby Keita and James Milner can be dropped in favor of Curtis Jone s comeback.

I’m sticking with the same front three as Tuesday night, with Diogo Jota on the bench waiting in the wings.

Fabinho, Jones, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Jurgen Klopp has a big game ahead of him and some significant decisions to make.

Liverpool may have triumphed at Atletico Madrid in midweek, but they were far from their best, with Klopp claiming he made a mistake with his team selection.

So, how should you prepare for the journey to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, a bitter rival in the North West?

First, the simple decision. The goalkeeper is Alisson Becker.

In defense, I’m concerned about how much time Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are getting at center-back. However, I believe this is the last time the two will be teamed for a few games, so stick with them. The full-backs are in the same boat.

The main minefield, though, is in the middle of the field. Fabinho must start, and Curtis Jones’ availability means he can provide legs.

The final slot is the most difficult to choose. And, having been concerned about Jordan Henderson’s recent form, I’d put James Milner in there from the start.

In-shape at the top Roberto Firmino scored twice for United in May, putting him in contention to join Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, though Diogo Jota will almost surely get a chance.

Fabinho, Milner, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Klopp’s defense should remain unchanged, in my opinion. There’s a time and a place for change, and United Away isn’t one of them. “The summary has come to an end.”