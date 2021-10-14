Liverpool legends pay tearful farewells at Sir Roger Hunt’s funeral, which is being held at Anfield.

At Roger Hunt’s funeral, a slew of Liverpool luminaries, as well as hundreds of supporters, gathered at Anfield and the city’s Anglican Cathedral to pay their respects.

Hunt, who set a club record with 244 league goals and was a member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, died quietly at home last month at the age of 83.

Around 400 mourners joined his wife Rowan, children David and Julie, stepchildren Katie and Wayne, and extended family at Liverpool Cathedral.

The funeral procession drove by Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, where hundreds of fans had come to pay their respects before the event.

‘I never needed a knighthood, the Kop knighted me’ – Roger Hunt set the standard for Ian Rush and subsequent Liverpool dynasties. ‘Sir Roger,’ as he was affectionately known by the Kop, was one of the cornerstones of Bill Shankly’s first great Liverpool side of the 1960s, having arrived at Anfield from Stockton Heath (later known as Warrington Town) in the Mid-Cheshire League following the completion of his

Hunt’s goals helped drive Liverpool out of the doldrums of the Second Division, where they had been marooned for eight years, by forming a lethal strike partnership with Scottish forward Ian St John, who sadly died away earlier this year as well.

Shankly’s side won the First Division championship in 1964 and 1966 thanks to his marksmanship and selfless teamwork, and in 1965 he scored the crucial opening goal early in extra time against Leeds United at Wembley as Liverpool won the FA Cup for the first time after 73 years of trying.

His goal helped the Reds to a European Cup semi-final first leg win over Inter Milan that same year, but a string of contentious refereeing decisions in the return match in Italy proved decisive. His international class was proven in 1966 when he played every match of England's World Cup triumph, scoring three goals.