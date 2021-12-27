‘Liverpool know,’ says Mohamed Salah as he enters the final 18 months of his contract.

Liverpool manager Stephen Warnock is sure that Mohamed Salah would eventually sign a new deal, and not simply because of his performance on the field.

Salah’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023, and there has been no agreement to prolong his stay at Anfield as of yet.

Both the organization and the player are keen to reach an agreement. However, it appears that both parties have come to an impasse over the terms of a new agreement.

Despite the apparent standstill in discussions, former Liverpool defender Warnock is confident that the 29-year-old would accept new terms with the club because of what he contributes off the field as well as on it.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, the deal doesn’t simply come down to what he produces on the football; you have to think at what he brings in revenue-wise,” Warnock said.

“People travel from all over the world to see him, he sells shirts all over the world, and he’s a global icon.” That plays a part, and I believe Liverpool is aware of that as well.

“I don’t believe there’s any doubt in my mind that he’ll sign a new deal.”

If Salah signs a new long-term contract with Liverpool, he will be approaching the autumn of his career. However, Warnock feels that the Egyptian forward can continue to perform at his current level far into his 30s.

“You have to look at his age,” he continued, “but now, with the way athletes are cared for, the way they care for themselves, and the facilities, you’re seeing longevity increase.”

“In the past, players would reach 31/32 and had to drop down the leagues, but that is no longer the case; players are able to participate at the highest level for longer.”

“You simply have to look at Salah’s condition to see that he’s a really professional guy who takes care of himself.”

“I believe he will continue to play at the highest level for a long time because he has that burst of speed, but he also has more to his game than that – the low center of gravity, the swerve, and the movement.”

Many people predicted Manchester City and Liverpool to win the Premier League before the season began. “The summary has come to an end.”