Liverpool is ‘testing’ video equipment in preparation for a possible Premier League debut.

According to sources, Liverpool is one of four Premier League clubs that have been utilized to conduct non-live tests for Hawk-eye technology.

It’s designed to determine whether a player is onside and will debut at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, with plans to roll out in the Premier League starting in 2023.

According to the Times, the company has been staging test events at Premier League venues such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea this season.

To decide if a player is offside when a pass is made, the system uses cameras that watch the movement of players and the ball.

When the technology is first introduced, it will be semi-automated, sending a message to the video assistant referee (VAR), who will make the final decision.

With more refinement, the technology might become entirely automatic, alerting referees on the field whether a player is on or offside.

The technology will be approved by FIFA, but there is hope that it will be in use in the Premier League by the 2023/24 season.

VAR’s implementation in the Premier League has been criticized, with Liverpool being one of the clubs to be on the receiving end of some extraordinarily close offside calls.

The definition of marginal offsides has changed this season, with the attacker being judged onside when the lines painted for the defense and the attacker overlap.

“Effectively what we give back to the game is 20 goals that would have been disallowed last season by applying very forensic examination,” said Referees’ Chief Mike Riley in August.

“So it’s the toenails and noses that are being given the wrong side. They may have been awarded offside last season, but they won’t be this year.” The new Hawk-eye, on the other hand, will take the place of the present VAR ‘lines,’ which are used to determine if an attacker is onside.

The technology employs 12 cameras strategically placed around the pitch, as well as artificial intelligence to track 29 locations on each player’s body using a’skeletal player-tracking system.’

The movement of the ball is also monitored, and computers will be able to identify an offside call in less than 0.5 seconds.