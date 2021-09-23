Liverpool is expected to experience a little heatwave this weekend, according to the Met Office.

This weekend, the UK is expected to experience a mini heatwave, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees in certain areas.

Highs of 21 degrees are expected in Merseyside, with sunny periods expected throughout the weekend, with the best of the weather coming on Sunday.

However, the warm and bright weather may be the last of summer, as rain and lower temperatures are anticipated to arrive next week.

Temperatures in Merseyside are expected to drop to a low of 14C next week, according to the Met Office and BBC weather. Rain showers are also expected.

“Friday will be another generally cloudy day with the odd spot of light rain or drizzle at times,” the BBC Weather forecast for the entire North West read. Another brisk day with a brisk westerly breeze.

“Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with the occasional isolated shower developing in areas. The cloud will tend to break up, allowing for some sunshine in a few spots.

“Sunday will be mostly dry, with a few bright spells and the chance of a rain.

“Sunday night will be breezy and wet as a band of heavy rain moves eastward. Monday will be mostly sunny and dry.

The Met Office’s long-range prognosis for October predicts “unsettled” weather, with the North West due to experience some highly Autumnal weather.

“A belt of blustery, occasionally strong, showers moves over much of the UK through Monday, delivering a marked reduction in temperatures over the following week as it passes,” says the forecast for the entire UK for Monday September 27 to Wednesday October 6.

“As a result, as the patchy mist clears on Monday ahead of this, eastern parts are likely to start out warm and fine. Winds will be gusty, with the possibility of gales for the Northern Isles.

“A cyclonic trend will likely emerge from Tuesday into October, bringing mostly unsettled conditions across the UK with a very general northwest to southeast split: showers and long periods of rain in northern parts, with drier and sunnier weather in the southeast.

“However, with outbreaks of rain, uncertain weather might possibly spread south. Temperatures will be near average, but may climb slightly as the day progresses.” “The summary comes to an end.”