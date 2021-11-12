Liverpool injury updates and estimated return dates for Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino.

Going into the November international break, Liverpool has a number of injury concerns.

The Reds’ most recent match before the break was in a 3-2 defeat to West Ham, ending their 25-game unbeaten streak.

Liverpool will hope to have as many of their injured players back in time for their match against Arsenal on November 20 after a short break.

Here’s a rundown of what’s going on with Liverpool’s injured players right now.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

The Reds recently posted a brief video of Elliott performing a variety of leg workouts, demonstrating how hard the 18-year-old is working to recover from his injury.

He also saw Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield at the end of last month.

After suffering a “severe” hamstring injury, Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino for a few weeks.

After a quick appearance in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian was removed.

The injury is “not good,” according to Klopp, and the team will wait to see if Firmino recovers quickly enough to return to the lineup as soon as possible.

In his most recent pre-match press conference, Klopp said, “Bobby is not good news with a significant hamstring injury, terribly terrible.”

“We don’t know how long he’ll be out for, but it won’t be right after the international break.” That’s something we’ll have to work on.

“The loss of Bobby Firmino is a setback. We’d knew it was serious for two days.

"We're still talking weeks." There are more than four. That would be a major injury in my opinion. Then we'll have to wait and see. Bobby has a remarkable ability to mend quickly." Naby Keita was stretchered off the game in the triumph over Manchester United last month after incurring a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

