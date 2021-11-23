Liverpool injury news and estimated return dates for Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, and James Milner.

On Saturday, Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

The Reds swept through their opponents at Anfield, with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Takumi Minamino.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful Diogo Jota’s knock isn’t serious ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Porto tomorrow night.

Due to the absence of a number of other players due to injury, below is a summary of the present status of play at Anfield, as well as estimated return dates.

Divock Origi gave Klopp a scare during the international break when he was substituted off for Belgium against Wales.

The Red Devils drew in Cardiff to end their World Cup qualifying campaign, although Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was substituted on 59 minutes after appearing to take a knock.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez had indicated he had a dead leg at the time, according to Sky Sports’ touchline reporter Patrick Davison.

Origi missed the weekend’s match against Arsenal due to sickness, but he was back in training on Tuesday evening as Liverpool prepare to play Porto in the Champions League.

Following the triumph over Arsenal, Klopp was dealt another injury issue when Jota injured his knee in a collision with Aaron Ramsdale.

After a thorough treatment, the Portuguese was able to play for another 15 minutes before being replaced by Takumi Minamino.

Jota’s fitness was checked over the weekend by the club, but he appears to have suffered no long-term effects since he was seen in training ahead of the match on Wednesday night.

Left-back for Liverpool Andy Robertson, as expected, did not play in last night’s triumph over Arsenal.

Fans speculated that the Scotland skipper pulled up during his country’s triumph over Denmark earlier this week, and that it could have been a hamstring issue.

Robertson went down with 13 minutes left in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park and was replaced by Scott McKenna. But he came out again at the end of the game to salute the crowd.

Klopp said on Friday that the injury was “fortunate” that it wasn’t more serious, but it was enough to keep him out of the game. “The summary has come to an end.”