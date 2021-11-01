Liverpool has been dealt a major injury boost, and four things have been noticed in training.

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday, Liverpool resumed to training on Monday.

After going close to being 3-0 up in the first half after Sadio Mane’s excellent closing down of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was ruled out for offside, the Reds let a two-goal advantage slip against Graham Potter’s side.

Chelsea now leads Liverpool by three points in the Premier League table, but Jurgen Klopp will be ready to concentrate his team.

The Reds will meet Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and here’s what we learned from Monday’s training session.

All Reds supporters are greeted with this placard.

The Spanish playmaker has been out with a calf injury since September’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, but was spotted working on grass on Monday. This comes after pictures of him training before of the Brighton match, indicating that his return could be imminent.

The 30-year-old was seen with the first team group after being on the bench for nine games in all competitions.

Thiago was one of two positive developments for Jurgen Klopp, who is now without James Milner and Harvey Elliott due to injury, while Naby Keita was also substituted early in the tie with Brighton.

The Brazilian midfielder returned to first team training in Kirkby after missing the club’s last three games.

It’s yet another welcome boost for Jurgen Klopp, who is currently without a number of midfield alternatives.

Fabinho last played in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City, and while his availability for Atletico Madrid is unknown at this time, it is still good news for Klopp ahead of a hectic month for the Reds.

The Liverpool team sent messages of support to both Bournemouth’s David Brooks and Norwich’s Dan Barden in a nice gesture towards two other footballers.

Brooks was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in October, while Wales U21 goalie Barden was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November.

Neco Williams, Brooks’ international teammate, tweeted that the club wished the two the best of luck in their struggles with illness.

Caoimhin Kelleher was seen with a group of people who wished Barden and Brooks luck